How climate change is intensifying this summer's extreme weather

From sweeping floods in the Midwest to brutal heat waves in Europe, the weather all around the globe is intensifying. Every summer seems to be a record-breaking one, and experts expect this year to be no different. Currently, scientists are pointing at climate change being the cause. ​​Here's everything you need to know:

How is climate change distinguished from normal weather?

Climate change is the shift in the average temperature and weather patterns found in certain regions around the world. Unlike the weather, which is the constant day-to-day changes you can see when you step outside, the climate is the average change over a long period of time.

Why is it happening?

A few natural occurrences that can impact the climate are the Earth's distance from the sun, ocean changes, and volcanic eruptions. However, many climate scientists believe that these alone "cannot account for the planet's rapidly rising temperature" and there is evidence to suggest that humans have played a larger role in climate change, The New York Times reports.

During the Industrial Revolution, people began burning more fossil fuels, adding additional greenhouse gas into the atmosphere. "The world has already warmed between 1.1 and 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) above the preindustrial average," writes The Washington Post. If countries continue down this path of overproducing fossil fuels, the future will be even hotter.

This increase in temperature will cause a domino effect of natural disasters. "We cannot take a punch from one these hazards alone, forget about three or four of them simultaneously," Camilo Mora, a climate scientist at the University of Hawaii at Manoa who studies cascading disasters, said to the Post. "The idea that we can keep emitting greenhouse gases and buy our way out of it later with adaptation just doesn't make any sense." Her research points out that by 2100, parts of the world could experience as many as six climate-related disasters simultaneously — that is, if humans do not cut down on greenhouse gas emissions soon.

How are heat waves impacting the world?

For many locations, summer came early. The Midwest kickstarted its summer with a heat wave in May. At the same time, in another part of the world, Spain was experiencing its "hottest heat wave on record so early in the year," reaching temperatures of 104 and 110 degrees, writes The Washington Post. It doesn't stop there, as many countries are left preparing for a series of extreme weather in the weeks and months ahead.