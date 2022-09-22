CNN's Jake Tapper to host primetime show through the midterms

CNN has tapped Jake Tapper for a new primetime gig.

The network has announced that Tapper will be moved to primetime from Oct. 10 through the midterm elections, hosting the 9 p.m. hour. This was the hour once anchored by Chris Cuomo prior to his firing last year.

The move was yet another shake-up at CNN after Chris Licht took over as CEO. He recently announced a "reimagined" morning show headlined by Don Lemon, who's moving to the mornings from the 10 p.m. hour. Lemon will host alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

Tapper currently hosts The Lead at 4 p.m at CNN. But through the midterms, anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar will fill in for him. They were previously hosts of New Day but were said to be getting new roles after the morning shake-up.

CNN also announced that its midterm programming schedule will see anchor Alisyn Camerota and legal analyst Laura Coates host CNN Tonight at 10 p.m., replacing Lemon.

These changes were described as being through the midterms, but it's always possible Tapper's move to primetime could later be made permanent. Last December, Puck reported that if CNN under Licht looks to move "away from heavily opinionated 'resistance' journalism," as has been reported, this "opens a space for Tapper to finally get his shot in primetime."

"The world has come to rely on Jake's no-nonsense approach to covering the news, especially during high-stakes election cycles," Licht said. "This move will showcase his tough reporting, smart analysis and consequential interviews as our audiences navigate the myriad of issues at stake in the midterms."