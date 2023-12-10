Comedians to see on tour this winter

Recent "Saturday Night Live" hosts and " The Daily Show " correspondents are among the comedians heading to a city near you, including one comic embarking on the last tour of his career. These are the stand-up tours you won't want to miss this winter.

Joe Pera

Joe Pera easily wins the award for greatest tour name of the season, as the comedian is heading out on what he dubs "The Peras Tour." "I might get sued for this," he said of the tour's name referencing Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour," but it was "too good of an opportunity to pass up." It's safe to say the crowds won't be as intense as at the actual "Eras Tour," but Pera's performances begin on Jan. 25 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Anthony Jeselnik

Comedy Central Roast mastermind Anthony Jeselnik will continue bringing his brand of shock humor on the road with his "Bones and All" tour, which has shows set in the coming months in cities that include Boston and San Diego.

Ronny Chieng

"The Daily Show" correspondent Ronny Chieng hits the road in January with his "Love to Hate It Tour," which starts in Indianapolis on Jan. 12 before heading to Cincinnati, New York City and more locations. " M3GAN " fans won't want to miss it.

Lewis Black

He's back in black one last time. Lewis Black has announced what he claims will be the final stand-up tour of his career. "I thought the road would go on forever, well I was wrong about that," he said . "And the fact is as hard as the road may be to be on, it's harder to leave it." After hanging up the mic, Black, 75, plans to write a play and a new book and expand his podcast, according to his website. His " Goodbye Yeller Brick Road" tour , a reference to Elton John's song "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and farewell tour "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," begins in January.

Tom Segura

Coming off his fifth Netflix special, "Sledgehammer," Tom Segura's " Come Together" tour begins on Dec. 30 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He'll be performing new material on the tour, which after Hawaii will head to Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore before coming to North America with shows in Corpus Christi, Albuquerque and more U.S. cities.

Ralph Barbosa

Ralph Barbosa debuted his first Netflix comedy special, "Cowabunga," in October, and according to Deadline , it debuted at #3 on Netflix's Top 10 television chart. Starting in January, you can see the comic on his "The Super Cool Ass Tour," which consists of all-new material. "Nothing you've seen on the last tour, nothing you've seen on Netflix," he told fans on TikTok . "I wouldn't do that to you, baby. I'm gonna give you new jokes. I love you."

Hasan Minhaj

Former "Daily Show" correspondent Hasan Minhaj had a controversial 2023 after the New Yorker reported that many of the stories he has told in his stand-up were fabricated. But he isn't slowing down with performances, as the comedian will be on the road with his "Off With His Head" tour. It continues into the new year with a show in Chicago on January 12th, and Minhaj has performances scheduled through the summer.

Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper

Take your pick of "Daily Show" correspondents to see live, as Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper are also headlining the "America: For The Last Time Tour," a five-city tour that begins on Jan. 12 and that they describe as "evenings of comedy celebrating America before it explodes and sinks into the ocean."

Nate Bargatze

Nate Bargatze is coming off a big fall after making his "Saturday Night Live”" hosting debut in October. If you enjoyed his appearance, he has plenty of dates on his " Be Funny Tour " in December and into January, where he'll kick off the year with shows in Columbus, Cincinnati and Charlotte.

Kathy Griffin