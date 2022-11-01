Taylor Swift announces 1st tour since 2018

Taylor Swift just can't wait to get on the road again.

The Midnights singer announced Tuesday that she's going on tour for the first time since 2018. Her highly-anticipated new tour is dubbed "The Eras Tour," and she described it as "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)." A poster for the tour showed images of Swift from the "eras" associated with all of her albums going back to 2006's Taylor Swift.

Swift said the first leg of the tour will be in U.S. stadiums, and international dates are forthcoming. The tour kicks off in March in Glendale, Arizona and continues through August in Los Angeles, California.

This will be Swift's first time on the road since her Reputation tour, which wrapped up in November 2018. In the time since, she has released a whopping four new albums, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights, plus two re-recorded albums, Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version). In 2020, Swift had a concert tour planned called Lover Fest, but it was scrapped due to the pandemic.

On Good Morning America, Swift said she's been planning this new tour "for ages" and is excited about her "brilliant opening acts," and on Twitter, she revealed the artists who will be joining her include Paramore, Haim, and Phoebe Bridgers.

The announcement comes after the release of Swift's 10th studio album Midnights, which has been a massive success. On Monday, she made history as the first artist to occupy the entire top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Midnights also had the biggest debut week for any album in seven years.

"I can't WAIT to see you," Swift tweeted Tuesday. "It's been a long time coming."