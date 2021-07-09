The top U.S. business and labor groups jointly urge Congress to pass bipartisan infrastructure plan

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, AFL-CIO, Business Roundtable, National Retail Federation, National Association of Manufacturers, American Trucking Association, and other major labor and business groups signed a letter Thursday jointly urging Congress to pass and President Biden to sign a $1 trillion infrastructure deal negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators.

"We urge Congress to turn this framework into legislation that will be signed into law, and our organizations are committed to helping see this cross the finish line," the business and labor groups said. "Enacting significant infrastructure legislation, including investments in our roads, bridges, ports, airports, transit, rail, water and energy infrastructure, access to broadband, and more, is critical to our nation and will create middle-class family sustaining jobs. Don't let partisan differences get in the way of action — pass significant, meaningful infrastructure legislation now."

The endorsement of the labor and business organizations, typically at loggerheads on policy matters, should give a boost to the infrastructure plan, now being converted into legislation for votes in the Senate and House later this summer. The pending legislation still faces some significant challenges — from conservatives opposed to its proposed crackdown on tax evasion, progressives who want to ensure a vote on a much bigger package, and for supporters of the deal who will have to keep the critical bipartisan coalition together amid the tumult of partisan and lobbying pressures.