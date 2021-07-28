GOP senators suggest bipartisan infrastructure deal in place, vote looms

The long bipartisan infrastructure saga may be heading toward the finish line.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced Wednesday that negotiators have reached an agreement on the $1.2 trillion plan's "major issues" and "are prepared to move forward" after weeks of back and forth. Other GOP sources reportedly confirmed the news, but there hasn't been word from the Democrat's side yet, however. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said she isn't sure if everything's locked up yet.

Meanwhile, details remain scarce, though some are beginning to trickle out.

We’re learning some details about the bipartisan infrastructure deal — $110 billion for roads — $65 billion for broadband deployment One of the pay fors is going after unemployment insurance fraud. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 28, 2021

If Portman's assessment is accurate a procedural vote looms, perhaps as early as Wednesday afternoon. There's no guarantee it will pass, but Portman seemed hopeful that they'll get the 60 votes to advance it after he and Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) earlier in the day.

Assuming all 50 Democrats and the five Republicans who were involved in the negotiations are on board, the Senate needs five more GOP lawmakers to join them. Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.) have already hinted they'll be among that group, and Portman described McConnell as "open-minded."