Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 6 Trump advisers linked to attempt to overturn election

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot issued subpoenas on Monday to demand testimony from six advisers to former President Donald Trump.

Investigating lawmakers want to hear from three members of the Trump re-election campaign, reports The Washington Post: campaign manager Bill Stepien, senior campaign adviser Jason Miller, and executive campaign assistant Angela McCallum. Also subpoenaed were Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, legal strategist John Eastman, and former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik.

The six advisers are all of interest as the committee investigates the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Two of those subpoenaed, Eastman and Kerik, appeared at the effort's so-called "command center" for Trump allies at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. in the days before the attack on the Capitol, reports Politico.

"The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all," said committee Chairman Bennie Thompson.

The group of advisers have until Nov. 23 to provide the committee with requested documents, and are being asked to appear for testimony between Nov. 30 and Dec. 13. Read more at The Washington Post and Politico.