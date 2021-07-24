What does the Delta variant mean for the fully vaccinated?

Is that likely to happen? It's hard to say, but experts are worried. The Delta variant is also suring in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Europe, and "the more uncontrolled spread, the more risk of even more dangerous variants," says Dr. Tom Frieden, former CDC director. "Variants remain the wild card for the trajectory of the pandemic. Delta may not be the worst strain the virus deals us." Public health experts will be watching hospitalization data carefully in coming months for signs of a surge in vaccinated people becoming seriously ill, which might indicate a change in the virus. "Right now, it's Delta," says MIT medical director Dr. Cecilia Stuopis. "In the fall it may be Kappa or some other, fitter, variant. We can't be complacent. We are going to be living with this virus in some form or another for the foreseeable future, but our actions right now can determine what that future will be."