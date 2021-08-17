Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office revealed on Tuesday. Abbott is fully vaccinated and "currently experiencing no symptoms," per a statement from Communications Director Mark Miner.

"Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," said Miner. "The governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result." He will now isolate in the governor's mansion while receiving monoclonal antibody treatment and continuing to test daily.

Breaking: Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/111xyBIfsd — Jesus Jiménez (@jesus_jimz) August 17, 2021

"Everyone that the governor has been in close contact with today has been notified," Miner added. Cecilia Abbott, the governor's wife, tested negative.

News of Abbott's COVID diagnosis comes just days after the governor requested additional out-of-state personnel to combat a Delta variant-driven rise in case rates in the state, CNBC reports. In July, Abbott issued a executive order banning local governments and school districts from issuing mask mandates. Read more at The Week.