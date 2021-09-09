Moderna says it's developing a combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine

Moderna Inc. has announced the development of a single-dose, combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine, MarketWatch reports.

The special vaccine candidate, called mRNA-1073, combines one COVID-19 booster with one flu booster, the company said during its R&D day Thursday.

"I am proud of the progress that the Moderna team has made in advancing our best-in-class mRNA pipeline while addressing the global COVID-19 pandemic, said CEO Stéphane Bancel. "Today we are annoucning the first step in our novel respiratory vaccine program with the developmment of a single-dose vaccine that combines a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu."

The company also said it plans to "develop booster vaccines against current variants of concern and against potential future variants of concern," writes MarketWatch. Data on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged 6-11 is slated for the end of the year, Moderna noted, per CNBC's Meg Tirrell.