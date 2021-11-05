States and cities continue 'sweetening the deal' with vaccination incentives for young kids

With young kids ages 5 to 11 now eligible for Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, the shot incentives we've all grown to know and love (and in some cases ignore) will, in some places, continue "sweetening the deal," CNN reports.

In New York City, kids are eligible for $100 or tickets to city attractions (like the Statue of Liberty) if they receive their first dose at a city-operated vaccine site. "We really want kids to take advantage, families take advantage of that," said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday. "We want our kids and our families to be safe."

A similar $100 gift card is available for Chicago children ages 5 to 11 if they get their shot at one of the city's public heath events or clinics, reports CNN. Chicago's large school district is even closing on Nov. 12 for a Vaccination Awareness Day, allowing students an opportunity to get their shots without missing class.

"It is rare that we make a late change to the school calendar, but we see this as an important investment in the future of this school year and the health and wellbeing of our students, staff, and families," Chicago Schools Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez told parents, per CNN.

The $100 reward could also soon be available in Louisiana, officials said. And in San Antonio, Texas, any parent or guardian that gets their child vaccinated at a public health clinic is eligible for a $100 grocery store gift card.

As of Thursday, the U.S. had fully vaccinated over 58 percent of its total population, according to CDC data. Read more at CNN.