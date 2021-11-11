Is a 'predictable' and 'manageable' phase of COVID finally upon us?

While the COVID-19 pandemic (unfortunately) has yet to come to an end, America may be entering a new phase of the crisis, Axios argues, "one in which the country's overall experience with this virus will be less like having a heart attack, and more like managing a lifelong chronic condition."

In some ways, the transition to "endemic" COVID – meaning the virus will become a "predictable, manageable" part of our lives — is already here, Axios says, positing that though the disease is here to stay, the "worst of the pandemic is likely behind us."

The U.S. is, at the moment, averaging about 74,000 new infections daily, a "4 percent increase of the past two weeks," per Axios. And when analyzing individual states, only 4 would qualify as having a low rate of transmission according to CDC guidelines.

Despite that, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said recently that "we're close to the end of the pandemic phase of the virus," though former White House COVID adviser Andy Slavitt disagreed and called for an end to the speculation.

Let me put it more directly: just because you decide the pandemic is over for you doesn’t mean it’s over for everybody. 7/ — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) November 10, 2021

But here's the rub — the end of COVID's "pandemic phase" won't mean the end of COVID infections. There will still be breakthrough cases (though less severe) and winter outbreaks (though hopefully not as big or as deadly as before).

And the framework for this state of play, Axios argues, has already arrived. So, as long as "no new variant emerges," (which is of course possible, but not yet an immediate threat), "we have a pretty good idea of where we're headed, and that overall landscape isn't likely to change too dramatically." Read more at Axios.