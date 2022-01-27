Sarah Palin dines out in NYC again after testing positive for COVID-19

Just two days after Sarah Palin's New York Times defamation trial was delayed because she tested positive for COVID-19, the former Alaska governor was spotted dining out in New York City again.

Palin was seen at Elio's restaurant in Manhattan on Wednesday evening, two days after she tested positive for COVID-19, Mediaite reported and CNN confirmed. She reportedly ate in an outdoor area.

On Monday, jury selection was set to begin in Palin's defamation case against the Times over an editorial referencing her, but the judge announced it would be delayed after he was informed the former governor tested positive for the coronavirus. "She is, of course, unvaccinated," the judge said. According to CNN, it isn't clear when Palin first tested positive, but she reportedly received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday.

Elio's previously received criticism after it was reported that Palin dined indoors there on Saturday, even though she's unvaccinated and New York City requires indoor dining patrons show proof of vaccination. A restaurant manager admitted to The New York Times that Palin's vaccination status wasn't checked. "We just made a mistake," manager Luca Guaitolini said. "She probably just walked in and strolled over."

Guaitolini confirmed to CNN that Palin returned to the restaurant on Wednesday, saying she came back "to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit." Guaitolini added that "in accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors." The CDC says that those who have tested positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days, and a spokesperson for the New York City Hall told CNN, "We hope that anybody who has COVID is isolating for their own safety and the safety of all new Yorkers and find it highly irresponsible that Sarah Palin refuses to do so."