Florida to recommend against vaccinating healthy kids against COVID, state surgeon general announces

Florida's surgeon general announced Monday that his state would be breaking with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and advising against COVID-19 vaccination for healthy children ages 5 and older, The Miami Herald and Politico report.

The decision was announced Monday during a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), as well as "medical professionals who oppose much of the CDC's recommendations," Politico notes.

Ladapo did not elaborate on the choice, though he did say his recommendation will be the first of its kind in the country, per Politico and the Herald. Per The Associated Press, it's not immediately clear when the state might formalize the guidance.

The sunshine state surgeon general has previously been "an outspoken critic of pandemic-era safety measures such as quarantines, wearing face masks and vaccines," writes Politico. His approach and strategy toward the pandemic matches that of DeSantis.

University of Florida professor and former CDC infectious disease specialist Dr. Sonja Rasmussen told AP she's worried Ladapo's latest guidance might undermine recommendations from other health officials.

"I'm really concerned that this is going to make parents question what they are hearing from every other source — pediatricians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the CDC,'' Rasmussen said.