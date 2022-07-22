What to know about COVID's seriously contagious BA.5 subvariant

The less good news is that BA.5's mutations make it much better at evading immunity protections conferred by vaccines and previous infections, helping it spread like wildfire. Some people who recovered from a different COVID-19 subvariant in March or April contracted the BA.5 strain in July. But vaccinations and treatments appear to be helping blunt more severe cases of the disease. "Most people have some underlying immunity that is helpful in fighting the virus," Johns Hopkins professor Dr. Anna Durbin tells NPR News. Because of that protection and antivirals, "we're not seeing a rise in deaths. And that's very reassuring. It tells me that even this virus, even BA.5, is not so divergent that it is escaping all arms of the immune system." The rise in cases is still troubling for several reasons, including the elevated health risks and lingering symptoms that can result from one or more bouts of COVID-19. And even a mild case of COVID can make you feel lousy, Baylor College of Medicine's Dr. Thomas Giordano tells the Morning News. "As a clinician, I would say it's less severe, but as a person, I still don't want to get it because I don't want to be knocked out for a week with a flu-like illness." What are BA.5's symptoms? The symptoms appear to be similar to "the original Omicron strain, including headache, a sore throat, a runny nose, fever, and fatigue," the Morning News reports, and BA.5 is much less likely to rob your sense of taste and smell than the Alpha and Delta variants. Skip advert At the same time, UC Davis Health says, "new research finds that with each repeat COVID infection — even asymptomatic infection — your risk for complications increases," including strokes, heart attacks, diabetes, and long-term cognitive impairment. Why don't the vaccines stop it? Some key mutations in the BA.5 subvariant, especially on the spike protein it uses to breach healthy cells, make it harder for the body's immune system to detect, Dr. Jeff SoRelle at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas tells the Morning News. Most immune systems eventually discover and attack the virus, he adds, but these mutations "give it enough of a chance to sneak past the defenses and start causing some trouble." Successful viruses evolve with the goal of replicating in cells, and BA.5 has proved particularly adept at vitality. "The high level of immunity in the population is likely exerting selection pressure on the virus and the virus is evolving to try to get around that immunity," Daniel Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, tells Vox. Are there ways to avoid getting infected (or reinfected)? Yes, and they will sound pretty familiar two years into the pandemic: Stay up to date on recommended vaccine and booster shots, wear masks in public places where you will be in close proximity to crowds, favor outdoor activities, and isolate if you test positive or exhibit symptoms.

Cloths masks reduce the risk of getting infected by about 50 percent, UC Davis Health reports, but you should "consider upgrading your face masks to N95s or KN95s if you want more protection." N95 masks cut the rate of infection by more than 80 percent. "It's important to remember that you may be asymptomatic and not know you are infected but still able to spread COVID-19," UC Davis Health adds. "Wearing a mask in these situations helps protect vulnerable people you could unknowingly infect." Should you get another shot now? Current COVID-19 vaccines confer important protection against severe cases, but health officials and vaccine makers are planning to roll out vaccines and booster shots designed to fight off Omicron and its subvariants. But if you are eligible — kids older than 6 months can now get vaccinated and adults 50 years or older or immunocompromised can get a second booster shot — health officials and experts say it's a good idea to get inoculated now. You will be still eligible for the Omicron booster in the fall. If you are 50 and older and "you've not gotten a vaccine shot this year, go get one now," Dr. Ashish Jha, coordinator for the White House COVID-19 Response Team, urged Tuesday. "It could save your life." "I would go ahead and get it and not wait until the new versions of the vaccine are released, especially if you've got anything of significance that you're planning in the next two or three months like a trip or a wedding," Giordano tells the Morning News. "You don't want COVID to mess those plans up."