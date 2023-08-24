Is it time to mask up again?

Are mask mandates making a comeback? A "growing number of experts" say it's time to pull those leftover N95 masks out of the junk drawer to protect against a rising tide of Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations, CNN reported. "If you're trying to be careful, it's time to whip out the mask again," said Dr. Robert Wachter of the University of San Francisco. The big question, the news network asked, is this: "Are Americans in the mood for masks?"

"Cities and states have widely dropped mask mandates as Covid rates have dropped," CBS News reported. But they're now returning in a few private settings. Deadline reported that Lionsgate, the movie studio, has brought back masking requirements for many of the employees at its flagship office in Santa Monica, California. The Press Democrat, up the coast in Santa Rosa, reported that Kaiser Permanente, the country's "largest primary care provider" has begun mandating masks for staff, patients and visitors at its facilities there. Similarly, Morris Brown College in Atlanta said this week it would require masks at "all classes and functions."

But masks are still divisive. The Hill reported that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) critiqued the college's decision. "Americans have had enough COVID hysteria. WE WILL NOT COMPLY!" she wrote online. Some observers are clearly hoping that masks don't again become a flashpoint. "We're hoping we won't see a situation where things are as dire as they were a couple of years ago," said one health official.

What the commentators said

The new mandates are "abject madness," Noah Rothman wrote at National Review. During the height of the pandemic emergency, masking became a "signifier of tribal identity and cultural tastes." Now? The reappearance of a few mandates smacks of a "public-relations campaign designed to convince America's institutional stewards to force a full-scale return to the bad old days." Mask mandates should be a "quaint artifact" of the emergency. Instead, it seems little has changed "among those who pine for the restrictions on social and economic life that pertained during the pandemic."