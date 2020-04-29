Solving COVID: April 29, 2020

Researchers test female sex hormones as possible coronavirus treatment

Because male coronavirus patients are getting severely ill and dying at higher rates from COVID-19 than women, some scientists think estrogen and other female sex hormones may hold the key for treatment. So, doctors on Long Island in New York and in the Los Angeles area are launching trials of two different hormones (estrogen and progesterone, respectively) to see if there's any truth to the hypothesis. Research has shown estrogen may have an effect on a protein the coronavirus uses on the surface of cells as an entry route. The hormone has been able to reduce the protein expression in rat kidneys, which certainly does not mean its success in humans is a given, but does signal effectiveness is at least possible. Of course, not everyone is convinced that hormones are a "silver bullet" against the virus, but the hormones in the trials are considered safe, so there seems little reason to nix the idea. [The New York Times]