Solving COVID: May 20, 2020

Doctors say growing 'toolbox' of coronavirus treatments gives them hope

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors "were flying blind" as they tried to treat a disease with mysterious symptoms and very little research, Jose Pascual, a critical care doctor at the University of Pennsylvania Health System, told The Washington Post. But health-care workers everywhere have since "devised a toolbox, albeit a limited and imperfect one, of drugs and therapies" they believe are improving patients' chances of survival every day. Unexpected "curveballs" — like new symptoms and side effects — from the virus quickly became lessons. Hospitals started quickly measuring oxygen levels in any suspected coronavirus patients, and learned how to boost breathing support. They knew to look for effects in other parts of the body, not just the lungs. And after some once-promising drugs proved unhelpful, doctors have been able to rule them out in favor of more effective drugs. Of course, experimental approaches will have to be further researched through randomized clinical trials before they're approved for general use. [The Washington Post]