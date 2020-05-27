Solving COVID: May 27, 2020

Experts seek 'technical breakthrough' in scramble for rapid coronavirus tests

Fast, accessible, and reliable testing is key to containing the coronavirus pandemic, and experts are scrambling to develop "next-stage technologies" that could make such rapid tests widely available in the United States. OraSure Technologies says it's hoping to submit an at-home test to the FDA this September. There's also a Shark Tank-esque competition underway launched by the National Institutes of Health seeking to accelerate development of COVID-19 testing technologies, laying out an ambitious goal of making "millions of accurate and easy-to-use tests per week available to all Americans by the end of summer 2020." According to The Wall Street Journal, more than 280 groups have applied for the competition. But it's still an "open question" whether millions of rapid tests can be produced per week by the fall, the Journal notes. Quest Diagnostics' Gary Samuels said that it's "hard to imagine getting to the numbers that people are talking about without some sort of technical breakthrough, and that's what everyone's searching for."