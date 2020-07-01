Solving COVID: July 1, 2020

Homemade cloth masks can successfully block coronavirus particles, study shows

A new study eases some concerns that nothing but medical-grade masks can filter coronavirus particles. While N95 masks remain the most effective at containing the virus particles, cloth masks can help too, the study found. The study, published in ACS Nano and involving researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Smithsonian Institution's Conservation Institute, found that cotton was particularly effective, though Gizmodo notes that more tightly-woven cotton fabrics, like the kind used in flannel, were better filters than others. Layering seems to be key for homemade masks, as well. The best single-layer cotton blocked about 20 percent of the coronavirus-sized particles used in the study, which is useful, but a far cry from the 95 percent filtered by N95 masks. While homemade masks won't provide complete protection, they do appear to at least mitigate the chance of being infected, and can also help prevent the wearer from spreading the virus to others. [ACS Nano, Gizmodo]