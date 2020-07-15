Solving COVID: July 15, 2020

Pfizer CEO suggests FDA could approve vaccine candidate by October

The CEO of Pfizer is confident in the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate, which he says could potentially receive approval from the FDA by October. The first clinical data on Pfizer's COVID-19 candidate showed it generated neutralizing antibodies at levels 1.8 to 2.8-times higher than those found in patients who recovered from COVID-19. There were, however, some side effects, including fevers. "What we learned is that this vaccine can neutralize the virus," CEO Albert Bourla told Time. "For me, it was the moment when I saw the data, plus many other data that we haven't published yet, [that] made me say that until now I was thinking if we have a vaccine. Now I'm discussing when we're going to have a vaccine." Bourla said the company should know more about the vaccine candidate's efficacy in September, "for a potential approval in October, if we are lucky." Pfizer said it's looking to "manufacture up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020 and potentially more than 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2021." [Time]