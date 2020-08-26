Solving COVID: August 26, 2020

Researchers and officials increasingly confident about a COVID-19 vaccine next January

Expectations are rising that a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready for the public by the beginning of next year. At least three vaccines — developed by Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and China's CanSino — are in final Phase III testing, and Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced they will also take their vaccine candidate into Phase III testing, with the goal of seeking regulatory review by October. That could mean an approved vaccine by January. "I believe that it is realistic that we will know sometime in late 2020 whether some COVID-19 vaccines are safe, exactly how effective they are, and which ones should be used to vaccinate the U.S. population in 2021," writes William Petri, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Virginia. The U.S. has committed $8 billion to the production of vaccines even before Phase III trials. Petri explains, "once a vaccine is proven safe ... a stockpile of it will already exist and it can be distributed immediately." [Reuters, The Conversation]