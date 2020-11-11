Solving COVID: November 11, 2020

FDA gives emergency approval to Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment

The Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday that it has granted emergency authorization of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 treatment for use in certain cases. The treatment is called bamlanivimab, and it has been approved for use in people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, are 12 or older, and at risk for developing a severe form of COVID-19 or being hospitalized. This includes people who are 65 or older and obese, as early studies have shown they can benefit the most from this treatment. It should be administered to a person as soon as possible after they test positive, and within 10 days of developing systems. The treatment consists of one antibody that is designed to block the virus' attachment and entry into cells, neutralizing it. Eli Lilly said it expects to have enough treatments to distribute to one million people by the end of the year.