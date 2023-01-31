Prosecutors drop state charges against R. Kelly following federal convictions

A Chicago-based prosecutor announced Monday she would be dropping state sex crime charges against singer R. Kelly. Her decision comes after a pair of federal convictions ensures the singer will likely be behind bars for decades.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said the indictments would be dropped on Tuesday. The charges were in relation to accusations that Kelly sexually abused at least four people, per The Associated Press.

"Mr. Kelly is potentially looking at the possibility of never walking out of prison again for the crimes that he's committed," Foxx said in regard to Kelly's federal convictions. "While today's cases are no longer being pursued, we believe justice has been served."

However, Foxx added that she understood her decision to drop the state charges "may be disappointing" to those who had accused him.

Kelly was first arrested on a 13-count federal indictment in New York in 2019. The charges against him included enticement of a minor, child pornography, sexual abuse, racketeering, and sex trafficking.

He was found guilty on all counts and sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking. He was then found guilty last year on separate federal charges filed in Chicago and is set to be sentenced for those on Feb. 23. He was also facing state charges in Minnesota for similar crimes.

Owing to his 30-year sentence, and more prison time on the horizon, ABC Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams said he didn't expect R. Kelly "to ever walk free again."

However, Lanita Carter, who says she was assaulted by Kelly, told AP she was "extremely disappointed" with Foxx's decision to drop the charges.

"Justice has been denied for me," Carter said.