Coroner confirms Gabby Petito's body was found in Wyoming

Remains discovered Sunday in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest are those of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old social media influencer who was reported missing earlier this month, the Teton County Coroner confirmed on Tuesday.

The FBI field office in Denver said Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue performed the autopsy on Tuesday, and ruled the initial manner of death as a homicide, pending the final results.

Petito went missing while on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie to the national parks in the western United States. Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the case, but police have not been able to interview him and his family in Florida says they haven't seen him since Sept. 14.

Petito's remains were found on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park, and the FBI is asking anyone who may have come in contact with Petito or Laundrie there or visited the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30 to contact law enforcement.