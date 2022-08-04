Alabama girl escapes kidnapper, helps police discover bodies

A 12-year-old girl escaped a kidnapper in rural Alabama by chewing through her restraints, then led police to the mobile where she had been held, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, CNN reports.

Police announced the gruesome discovery on Tuesday, and it was widely reported on Wednesday. The girl was found walking on the side of a road, sparking a 24-hour investigation that led police to the home of José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said. Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, three counts of capital murder, and two counts of abuse of corpse. The unidentified girl had been tied to bedposts for nearly a week.

"She's a hero," Abbett said.