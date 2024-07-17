Ethiopia's kidnapping epidemic

Political conflict and a 'broken economy' have seen abductions and ransom demands rocket

More than 100 people, mostly students, are being held for ransom by kidnappers in Ethiopia, the latest in an epidemic of abductions in the troubled country.

The kidnappings are centred on the restive Oromia region. Buses travelling from a university in the area to the capital Addis Ababa in early July were attacked and passengers taken. 

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

