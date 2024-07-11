The secret hospitals offering criminals new faces in the Philippines

Two clinics suspected of giving plastic surgery to fugitives and scam centre workers expected to be shut down soon

Photo collage of an old medical engraving of jaw surgery, with micropore surgical tape criss-crossing over it like crime scene tape.
An 'entirely new person' could be created from the equipment found by police
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Hair transplant tools, dental implants and skin-whitening IV drips have been seized from an underground clinic in the Philippines suspected of helping criminals transform their identities to avoid arrest.

Police raided the venue in Pasay City, south of Manila, in May, and two larger ones look likely to be closed down over the next few weeks. Authorities say these "clandestine hospitals have been offering plastic surgery services to fugitives and scam centre workers", said Kelly Ng for the BBC



Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

