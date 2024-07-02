Trump ally Bannon reports to prison

What happened

Stephen Bannon, a longtime ally and former adviser to Donald Trump, reported to federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, on Monday, to serve a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress. He was convicted in 2022 for ignoring a House subpoena.

Who said what

"I'm proud of going to prison today," Bannon told reporters before surrendering to authorities. The low-security Danbury facility mostly houses "white-collar criminals, though it can also include some violent offenders and sex offenders," CNN said.



Although the MAGA influencer will spend the remainder of the presidential campaign behind bars, jail will "multiply" his voice "by ten thousand," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who joined Bannon outside the prison, surrounded by both supporters and hecklers.

What next?

Bannon will stand trial later this year on unrelated charges for allegedly "misusing money he had helped raise for a group backing the former president's attempt to build a wall on the southern border," The New York Times said.