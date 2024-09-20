The claims against Mohamed Al-Fayed

Dozens of women have claimed they were sexually assaulted or raped by the billionaire former owner of Harrods, who died last year

Al Fayed
'Mohamed Al Fayed was a monster, a sexual predator with no moral compass,' said one woman who told the BBC she was raped by the billionaire
By
published

Five women have alleged they were raped by former Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed when they worked at the luxury department store, according to a BBC investigation.

The BBC reported it had heard testimony from "more than 20 female ex-employees" who say the billionaire, who died last year aged 94, sexually assaulted or raped them.



Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

