The return of the Asbo

Will Home Office plans for 'respect orders' be a 'boon' for 'curtain-twitchers'?

Young persons in hooded tops gather on a housing estate east of Bristol city centre
Tony Blair introduced Asbos in England, Scotland and Wales in 1998 and divided public opinion over whether they were a sign of creeping authoritarianism.
(Image credit: Matt Cardy / Getty Images)
By
published

The Home Secretary has revealed plans for new 'respect orders' to handle antisocial behaviour, with offenders facing up to two years in prison.

Yvette Cooper described the plan as a "modernised version" of the Asbo, or Anti-Social Behaviour Order, introduced by Tony Blair in 1998.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸