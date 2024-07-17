Art by the sea: exhibitions in Venice

Whether it's a swimming-pool mosaic, a mural, a ceramic vase or a piece of Schiaparelli Surrealist jewellery, the creative world is riding a Jean Cocteau wave, with designers and makers lapping up his liquid lines, silhouetted nudes and interpretations of classical mythology. 

But the prodigiously talented Cocteau (1889-1963) has always loomed large in the imagination, ever since the Frenchman first started sketching, sculpting and making. The Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice is paying tribute to this avant garde trailblazer in the current exhibition "The Juggler's Revenge", the largest Cocteau retrospective to be shown in Italy. 

