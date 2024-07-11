Barbie: The Exhibition – 'just the thing for the summer holidays'

'Stylishly staged' show has the fun factor but veers into feeling like an advert

1992 Totally Hair Barbie
Visitors to the Design Museum in London are 'spoon-fed Mattel's rosy vision' of Barbie
Design Museum in London
By
published

After Greta Gerwig's box-office smash, haven't we had enough of Barbie? The arrival of a sprawling new exhibition at London's Design Museum dedicated to the doll might feel a bit soon. 

But, said Laura Freeman in The Times, "Barbie: The Exhibition" is "fun, glossy, nostalgic, escapist and just the thing for the summer holidays". 

