Grayson Perry: Delusions of Grandeur – a 'playful' collection of paintings and objects
The Turner Prize-winning artist's show at The Wallace Collection showcases his persistent 'anti-establishment stance'
Grayson Perry's new exhibition at The Wallace Collection is a characteristically "playful" and unconventional affair, said Nancy Durrant in The Times. When the Turner Prize-winning artist was invited to create a show amid the museum's holdings of Old Master paintings and rococo decorative art, he admitted that he found its "grandeur" and "conspicuous expense" rather repellent, its cherubs and curlicues "cloying". His response was to create an alter ego "to love the Wallace for him".
Step forward Shirley Smith, a troubled "outsider artist" (inspired by Madge Gill, who showed her art at the Wallace in the 1940s) who is convinced she is actually the aristocratic heir to the museum's collection. "Convoluted" as all this may sound, the ploy allows Perry to explore themes such as "taste and status, gender stereotypes, the purpose of fantasy and the power of art" through the prism of his "deluded" imaginary character.
The display mixes all sorts of objects and paintings from the Wallace in with the artist's own bronzes, ceramics, tapestries, drawings and "documentary material" relating to the fictitious Smith (to whom around a third of the works are attributed). Perry may not be a fan of the venue, but it's a "perfect context" for his madcap vision.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The trouble is that Perry's heart just isn't in it, said Alastair Sooke in The Telegraph. Indeed, "his irritation with the project is palpable": in his captions, he expresses his dislike for the Wallace and its contents, even its West End location; he describes an intentionally crude new pot he has made for the show as "a grumpy outburst in pottery form", its rough edges hewn in response to the museum's trove of exquisite 18th century Sèvres porcelain. "OK, so he hates French rococo style – but, given that this is a speciality of the Wallace Collection, why take this exhibition on?" Perry's teasing provocations are usually offset by his "famous wit", but here he comes across as stroppy. Nor does the alter ego gambit come to much: we see some drawings apparently by "Smith" and some black-and-white photos of Perry pretending to be her in full drag, a "rich insider" posing as an outsider. It's "arch and over-elaborate", and can't compensate for the weaknesses of this "awkward, snarky venture".
There's some fun stuff here, said Hettie Judah in The Guardian. Perry is at his best when he creates "straightforward" works that reference the museum's collection without recourse to made-up characters. There's an elaborate suit of armour "complete with curled eyelashes and tiara", "a gun for shooting things in the past", and some "delightfully pompous ceramic busts". Yet Perry's persistent "anti-establishment stance" rings hollow: he is, lest we forget, "a knight of the realm and a ubiquitous presence on TV". Ultimately, you get the sense he is "indulging in nostalgia for a lost status as an underdog" – and the show is none the better for it.
The Wallace Collection, London W1. Until 26 October.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
New York helicopter crash kills family, pilot
speed read A sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, killing a family of Spanish tourists
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Supreme Court backs wrongly deported migrant
Speed Read The Trump administration must 'facilitate' the return of wrongfully deported migrant Kilmar Ábrego García from El Salvador, Supreme Court says
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - April 11, 2025
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - art of the tariff, blockbuster, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Mr Burton: an 'affecting' but flawed biopic
Talking Point Toby Jones is pitch-perfect as Richard Burton's mentor – but 'cautious' film 'never really comes to life'
By The Week UK Published
-
6 display-ready homes for art collectors
Feature Featuring hand-painted floors in Louisiana and 13-foot beamed ceilings in New York City
By The Week US Published
-
Your Friends and Neighbours: Jon Hamm stars in 'frothily fun' black comedy
The Week Recommends Crime caper about a hedge fund manager who resorts to burgling his 'obnoxious' neighbours after losing his job
By The Week UK Published
-
Last Swim: a 'lush, beguiling' coming-of-age adventure
The Week Recommends Exam results day drama follows a group of school leavers, one of whom has a devastating secret
By The Week UK Published
-
The Sleep Room: a 'gripping exposé' of a 'troubled' psychiatrist
The Week Recommends Jon Stock's absorbing book about William Sargant's sinister practices makes for a 'chilling' read
By The Week UK Published
-
Music review: Japanese Breakfast, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, and Steve Reich
Feature "For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)," "I Said I Love You First," "Collected Works"
By The Week US Published
-
Smithsonian under fire: Trump orders an ideological purge
Review The president has issued an executive order to control Smithsonian exhibits and restore removed statues linked to slavery
By The Week US Published
-
Colum McCann's 6 favorite books that take place at sea
Feature The National Book Award-winning author recommends works by Ernest Hemingway, Herman Melville, and more
By The Week US Published