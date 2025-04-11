Grayson Perry: Delusions of Grandeur – a 'playful' collection of paintings and objects

Perry's alter ego Shirley Smith: a "rich insider" posing as an outsider
Perry's alter ego Shirley Smith: a 'rich insider' posing as an outsider
Grayson Perry's new exhibition at The Wallace Collection is a characteristically "playful" and unconventional affair, said Nancy Durrant in The Times. When the Turner Prize-winning artist was invited to create a show amid the museum's holdings of Old Master paintings and rococo decorative art, he admitted that he found its "grandeur" and "conspicuous expense" rather repellent, its cherubs and curlicues "cloying". His response was to create an alter ego "to love the Wallace for him".

Step forward Shirley Smith, a troubled "outsider artist" (inspired by Madge Gill, who showed her art at the Wallace in the 1940s) who is convinced she is actually the aristocratic heir to the museum's collection. "Convoluted" as all this may sound, the ploy allows Perry to explore themes such as "taste and status, gender stereotypes, the purpose of fantasy and the power of art" through the prism of his "deluded" imaginary character.

