The big art stories of 2024

From the rediscovery of a long-lost painting and the year's highest sale price to the artwork eaten by its new owner

An artwork by Banksy depicts a gorilla releasing animals on the front of a shutter outside London Zoo
A gorilla freeing animals from London Zoo was one of a series of works by Banksy that appeared in London in August
(Image credit: Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Unleashed

In early August, a number of new Banksy images began to appear across London – all animal-themed, with a new one appearing in a different spot each day for nine days. A goat stencilled on a wall in Kew kicked off the series, followed by two elephants on blocked-up windows in Chelsea, and a howling wolf on a satellite dish in Peckham (promptly removed by two masked men). Later works included two pelicans above a Walthamstow chippy and, finally, a gorilla freeing animals from London Zoo. Many interpretations were offered: the images were about the threat of mass extinction; a comment on gentrification; a paean to the plight of the Palestinians. "Recent theorising about the deeper significance of each new image has been way too involved," stated Banksy's company, Pest Control Office.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸