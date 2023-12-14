Alan Sepinwall's 6 favorite books that reveal juicy pop culture secrets

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Alan Sepinwall is the chief TV critic at Rolling Stone and author of "The Revolution Was Televised," a chronicle of the rise of prestige television. His new book, "Welcome to The O.C.," is an in-depth oral history of Fox’s early-oughts hit teen drama.

'It’s Not TV' by Felix Gillette and John Koblin (2022)

The story of 21st-century television is synonymous with the story of HBO. Gillette and Koblin offer details galore about the rise of the pay-cable giant that gave us The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Game of Thrones, and the impact it has had on the whole medium. Buy it here.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Mad Men Carousel' by Matt Zoller Seitz (2015)

Each episode of Mad Men has so many thematic layers, historical and pop cultural references, and stylistic flourishes, that you can discover something new each time you watch. But it helps to have Zoller Seitz’s insightful episode-by-episode analysis by your side as you do it. Buy it here.

'Burn It Down' by Maureen Ryan (2023)

Ryan has spent years operating as the TV industry’s unofficial HR department, reporting stories for the Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune and Vanity Fair about producers and executives behaving in a variety of abusive ways. Her book paints

a damning portrait of how the business has allowed so many Bad Men to flourish, while also offering ideas for how TV can be better. Buy it here.

'Live From New York' by James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales (2002)

An exhaustive oral history of Saturday Night Live’s first quarter century. Miller and Shales spoke to nearly every key figure, both on camera and off, and unearthed a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes dish. Buy it here.

'I Like to Watch' by Emily Nussbaum (2019)

The Pulitzer Prize–winning critic gathers some of her best New Yorker columns, along with new material, for this sparkling collection of serious TV talk. Highlights include the best analysis of Sex and the City you’ll ever read and Nussbaum wrestling with MeToo and artists she once loved, like Louis C.K. and Bill Cosby. Buy it here.

'Audience of One' by James Poniewozik (2019)

As this New York Times TV writer succinctly puts it, "Without TV, there’s no Trump." Audience of One smartly not only examines how reality television boosted Donald Trump’s public image enough to make him a national political figure but also looks at how decades of scripted television conditioned some viewers to outright root for such a man. Buy it here.