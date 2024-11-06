5 engrossing books to read this November
Haruki Murakami's latest makes it stateside, and Niall Williams delivers a Christmastime tearjerker
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
The treasure trove of fall book releases continues, with several highly anticipated books arriving this month. These books are ready to round out your autumnal reading and include Haruki Murakami's first book in years and a departure from romantasy by Rebecca Yarros.
'Every Arc Bends Its Radian' by Sergio De La Pava (Nov. 12)
Buckle up for this "weirdly imaginative yarn" and its "endless hairpin twists and turns," said Kirkus Reviews. Best known for his 2012 debut, "A Naked Singularity," Sergio De La Pava's latest novel is a mysterious detective story set in Colombia. The story follows Riv, a New York private detective, as he searches for a missing woman named Angelica, who has ties to a criminal organization. Riv is only in Colombia to escape his regular life in New York City. As he gets caught up in the case, his journey "quickly turns philosophical" as he delves into the criminal underworld, forcing him to "confront larger questions about humanity," said AV Club. De La Pava has proven his ability to "weave disparate ideas and genres together into something uniquely manic and reflective of the current state of the world." Pre-order here.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The Magnificent Ruins' By Nayantara Roy (Nov. 12)
Television executive and playwright Nayantara Roy is adding novelist to her resume with her debut, "The Magnificent Ruins." The protagonist is Lila De, a young book editor whose publishing house was recently acquired by a billionaire. Lila is anticipating a promotion, but her world is turned upside down when she receives news that she has inherited her grandfather's palatial home 8,000 miles away in India. The timing could not be worse, but she travels overseas to deal with her ancestral home, where three generations of her family still reside. Roy's "roomy novel" draws readers "deep into the way family history is inscribed on buildings," said The Washington Post. With her debut, Roy "proves herself a daring architect, taking full advantage of this sprawling plot to explore a family shaken to its foundation." Pre-order here.
'The City and Its Uncertain Walls' By Haruki Murakami; translated by Philip Gabriel (Nov. 19)
The English translation of Haruki Murakami's latest novel, his first in six years, is finally here. Murakami masterfully blends genres and themes in this dark sci-fi coming-of-age story. The book explores a walled city the narrator and his teenage sweetheart imagined. They conjure a world where she works in a library while he obsessively reads the dreams archived there. Decades later, in the real world, the protagonist abandons Tokyo to become a librarian in a small town, where he meets people who help him reconnect with the city he imagined in his youth. "The City and Its Uncertain Walls" has "love, noir, pop culture, jazz, libraries" and all the "otherworldliness that we've come to expect from Murakami," said Book Riot. Pre-order here.
'Variation' By Rebecca Yarros (Nov. 19)
If you are deep into your romantasy bag, you probably know of Rebecca Yarros, who took the genre by storm with her "Empyrean" series. With her latest, she takes a break from the fantasy world with a stand-alone contemporary romance novel about a ballerina, Allie, who has a career-ending injury. She retreats to her summer home, where she finds herself "entangled in a web of family secrets," said The New York Times. While figuring out how to live a life appears at her door. Her niece also brings Allie's first love, Hudson, back into her life. Pre-order here.
'Time Of The Child' by Niall Williams (Nov. 19)
In his latest, Niall Williams returns to the setting of his 2019 novel "This Is Happiness," the fictional Irish village of Faha during the winter of 1962. The story follows the town doctor, Jack Troy, and his daughter, Ronnie, as they are unexpectedly left to care for a baby abandoned on a doorstep. As the holiday season approaches, their lives are upended by the baby they come to love and who they name Noelle. "Time Of The Child" is a "finely crafted novel" about "second chances, humanity and familial love" that "rewards close reading," The Guardian said. Williams' "descriptive language is extraordinary — his use of understatement and irony artfully deployed, his characterization sublime." Pre-order here.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
Why is the German government on the verge of collapse?
Today's Big Question The faltering economy triggers a crisis
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What are the risks of online sports betting?
The Explainer It's all fun and games until there are real financial stakes involved
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: November 6, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light – still a 'crown jewel'
The Week Recommends Damian Lewis and Mark Rylance star in this 'superlative' Tudor drama on BBC One
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
Outer Hebrides: a top travel destination
The Week Recommends Discover 'unspoiled beauty' of the Western Isles
By Tess Foley-Cox Published
-
The Biltmore Mayfair review: a quintessential slice of luxury London
The Week Recommends This swanky retreat in Grosvenor Square blends old-world glamour with modern comforts
By Caroline Dolby Published
-
5 animated hotels where the wild things very much are
The Week Recommends Elephants and giraffes and penguins, oh my!
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins
The Week Recommends As the Halloween fun wraps up, snap up pumpkins still on sale and don't leave your jack-o-lanterns to rot
By Tess Foley-Cox Published
-
Power up with these 5 high-quality travel adapters
The Week Recommends Stay plugged in while on the go. Plus: why you do not need a voltage converter.
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Saint Paul de Vence: a paradise for art lovers
The Week Recommends The hilltop gem in the French Riviera where 20th century modernism flourished
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published
-
Stay sharp with the country's best knife shops
The Week Recommends A dull knife is a kitchen's worst nightmare
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published