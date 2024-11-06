5 engrossing books to read this November

Haruki Murakami's latest makes it stateside, and Niall Williams delivers a Christmastime tearjerker

Book covers of &#039;The Magnificent Ruins&#039; By Nayantara Roy, &#039;The City and Its Uncertain Walls&#039; By Haruki Murakami, and &#039;Every Arc Bends Its Radian&#039; by Sergio De La Pava
A few of November's top book releases
(Image credit: Hachette / Penguin Random House / Simon & Schuster)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

The treasure trove of fall book releases continues, with several highly anticipated books arriving this month. These books are ready to round out your autumnal reading and include Haruki Murakami's first book in years and a departure from romantasy by Rebecca Yarros.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸