5 illuminating books to read in April

A poetry collection curated by the U.S. Poet Laureate, another adult novel from Julia Alvarez and more

Book covers of 'The Cemetery of Untold Stories' by Julia Alvarez, 'Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder' by Salman Rushdie, and 'You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World' edited by Ada Limón
April is breezy and bright, but some of this month's book releases dabble in darkness
(Image credit: (Image credit: Charco Press / ‎Jonathan Cape / Milkweed Editions))
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By Theara Coleman, The Week US
published

As bright and cheerful as April weather may be, some of this month's book releases  dabble in the darker end of the literary spectrum. This list of spring books includes a mental disorder memoir, Salman Rushdie's account of his harrowing attack, and the reclamation of a part of Harlem's history.

'The Cemetery of Untold Stories' by Julia Alvarez (April 2)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Books To Read Books
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us