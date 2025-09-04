The Last Titans: Churchill and de Gaulle – a 'highly readable' account of two 'men of destiny'

'Well-timed' biography illustrates how France and Britain could cooperate today

Richard Vinen acutely notes the 'contrasts between' Churchill and de Gaulle
We already have plenty of biographies of Winston Churchill and Charles de Gaulle, as well as a "magisterial" joint study by François Kersaudy, published in 1981.

But in this "relatively short introduction to the pair", the historian Richard Vinen offers us something new, said Piers Brendon in Literary Review – "a kind of meditation, drawing out key themes in the lives of the two men who in 1940 embodied the spirit of resistance to Nazism".

Both saw themselves as men of destiny – de Gaulle even more so than Churchill – and both were "iron-willed but not inflexible". Among the book's great strengths, however, is Vinen's sharp observation of the contrasts between them. Churchill, the "aristocratic epicurean", was "squat, extravagant, quixotic and ebullient" – a "cavalier" who saw war as "a glorious adventure". De Gaulle could seem like his "living antithesis", a "bourgeois stoic" – "tall, austere, melancholic and aloof", a "samurai" for whom war was "a stern duty".

