The Sleep Room: a 'gripping exposé' of a 'troubled' psychiatrist
Jon Stock's absorbing book about William Sargant's sinister practices makes for a 'chilling' read
Although he is little known today, the psychiatrist William Sargant was once "lauded by the medical establishment as a brilliant maverick", said Ian Sansom in The Daily Telegraph. Long considered a "pioneer of radical psychiatric treatments", he was praised by the BMJ on his death in 1988 as an "iconoclast" and a "brilliant teacher". Yet in "The Sleep Room", the thriller writer Jon Stock's first work of non-fiction, he emerges as a "sadist and a zealot" who "left a trail of broken lives in his wake".
Sargant was a proponent of "physicalist" psychiatry – the idea that all mental problems are at root physical. Dismissive of talking cures, he believed in invasive, aggressive treatments: inducing deep-sleep therapy, or "continuous narcosis"; electroconvulsive therapy (ECT); and lobotomy. While he claimed his approach was "practical", in reality his treatments were "based on little more than faith, bolstered by a messianic conviction in his own methods". And as Stock shows, they did untold damage. Absorbing and meticulous, his book is an "utterly shocking yet all-too-familiar story of medical overreach".
The bulk of his account is focused on the "Sleep Room", which Sargant operated at London's Royal Waterloo Hospital between 1964 and 1973, said Francesca Angelini in The Sunday Times. There, anxious or depressed patients, mostly young women, were sedated for 20 hours a day and were woken "only to be washed, fed and given ECT". Many stayed for months. Sargant claimed the treatment "reprogrammed disturbed minds", but former patients reported suffering severe memory loss and other forms of brain atrophy; one called it a "brutal annihilation of my character". Using interviews and medical records, Stock argues convincingly that the Sleep Room was "home to a scandal that the medical establishment has done its best to forget".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Stock captures the remarkable extent to which, throughout his career, Sargant was "given a free hand" to do what he liked, said Miranda Seymour in the Financial Times. During the War, he was able to conduct experiments on "disorientated ex-servicemen", injecting them with powerful sedatives to prepare them for "massive jolts" of ECT. Later, although "ugly rumours" spread about the Sleep Room, including charges that sexual abuse took place, no formal investigations were ever made; and Sargant finished his career at the Priory Hospital in Roehampton, treating private patients. A "gripping exposé of a troubling and troubled man", Stock's book is an absorbing – if "chilling" – read.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
What’s at stake in Kilmar Ábrego García’s Supreme Court case?
Talking Points A test of Trump's immigration agenda
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'There are thorns among the grains'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Work life: Caution settles on the job market
Feature The era of job-hopping for bigger raises is coming to an end as workers face shrinking salaries and fewer opportunities to move up
By The Week US Published
-
Music review: Japanese Breakfast, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, and Steve Reich
Feature "For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)," "I Said I Love You First," "Collected Works"
By The Week US Published
-
Smithsonian under fire: Trump orders an ideological purge
Review The president has issued an executive order to control Smithsonian exhibits and restore removed statues linked to slavery
By The Week US Published
-
Colum McCann's 6 favorite books that take place at sea
Feature The National Book Award-winning author recommends works by Ernest Hemingway, Herman Melville, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Book Review: 'Yoko: A Biography' and 'Ghosts of Iron Mountain: The Hoax of the Century, Its Enduring Impact, and What It Reveals About America Today'
Feature The woman who shaped the Beatles and how the hoax of 'Report From Iron Mountain' fueled conspiracy theories
By The Week US Published
-
The Subantarctic: wild islands far south of New Zealand
The Week Recommends Far from the usual tourist crowd, these remote islands showcase stunning wilderness and amazing animals
By The Week UK Published
-
Whipped ricotta and asparagus bruschetta recipe
The Week Recommends This creamy irresistible dish is springtime on toast
By The Week UK Published
-
The End: not the 'uncompromising masterpiece' it aspires to be
Talking Point Post-apocalyptic musical has an excellent cast – but is 'catastrophically self-indulgent'
By The Week UK Published
-
Diana Henry picks her favourite books
The Week Recommends The food writer shares works by Claire Keegan, Molly O'Neill and Richard Yates
By The Week UK Published