The Sleep Room: a 'gripping exposé' of a 'troubled' psychiatrist

Jon Stock's absorbing book about William Sargant's sinister practices makes for a 'chilling' read

Book cover of The Sleep Room by Jon Stock
Stock's first non-fiction book is an 'utterly shocking yet all-too-familiar story of medical overreach'
(Image credit: Bridge Street Press)
By
published

Although he is little known today, the psychiatrist William Sargant was once "lauded by the medical establishment as a brilliant maverick", said Ian Sansom in The Daily Telegraph. Long considered a "pioneer of radical psychiatric treatments", he was praised by the BMJ on his death in 1988 as an "iconoclast" and a "brilliant teacher". Yet in "The Sleep Room", the thriller writer Jon Stock's first work of non-fiction, he emerges as a "sadist and a zealot" who "left a trail of broken lives in his wake".

Sargant was a proponent of "physicalist" psychiatry – the idea that all mental problems are at root physical. Dismissive of talking cures, he believed in invasive, aggressive treatments: inducing deep-sleep therapy, or "continuous narcosis"; electroconvulsive therapy (ECT); and lobotomy. While he claimed his approach was "practical", in reality his treatments were "based on little more than faith, bolstered by a messianic conviction in his own methods". And as Stock shows, they did untold damage. Absorbing and meticulous, his book is an "utterly shocking yet all-too-familiar story of medical overreach".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸