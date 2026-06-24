Tom Coyne’s 6 favorite books that inspired him

The lauded writer recommends works by Raymond Carver, Willa Cather, and Stephen King

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Tom Coyne
Tom Coyne
(Image credit: Jaren Hunsaker)
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Tom Coyne is the author of several acclaimed books about golf, including A Gentleman’s Game, Paper Tiger, and his latest, A Course Called Home, about his adventures as the owner of a run-down nine-hole course. Below, he names the books for which he’s most grateful.

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