Omoda 9: a ‘classy’ plug-in hybrid SUV ‘brimming with tech’

Following the success of its 5 and E5 cars, the “affordable premium” Chinese brand Omoda has launched this plush plug-in hybrid SUV, said Car magazine. The 9 combines a “giant” 34.5kWh battery and a 1.5-litre petrol engine to give 443bhp, and a “best-in-class” EV-only range of 93 miles. It can sprint from 0-62mph in just 4.9secs, and its top speed is 124mph. “This is easily Omoda’s best effort yet.”

The Omoda 9 is “unashamedly geared towards comfort rather than sporty handling”, and, as such, it’s not much fun to drive, but it is an “excellent cruiser”, said Auto Express. Quick yet “soft”, the 9 is most at home on zippier roads and motorways; it’s a bit “wishy-washy” on country roads. It feels “reassuringly solid” and visibility is good but the steering is vague and the brakes are “a little grabby”.

This “bluff, modern” SUV looks “inoffensive”, if “a bit boring”, but at 4.75m long, the 9 is “seriously spacious”, said Autocar. It’s “brimming with tech”, too, from autonomous parking to heated back seats and, despite some cheap plastics, it “feels classy”. The curved touchscreen could be more intuitive, but the graphics are good and there are welcome physical rotary controls for air con.

