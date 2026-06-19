Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric: ‘here to blow minds’

New EV model delivers ‘monstrous levels of mechanical grip’

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Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric
Porsche Cayenne Turbo: covers ground at speed with ‘unflappable composure’
(Image credit: Porsche)

The fourth generation of Cayenne Turbo is all electric, and is Porsche’s most powerful production car, generating up to 1,140 horsepower, said The Telegraph.

And this SUV is “bonkers”: at 2.6 tonnes, it can do 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds. It has a top speed of 162mph and a 387-mile range.

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