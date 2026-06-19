Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric: ‘here to blow minds’

The fourth generation of Cayenne Turbo is all electric, and is Porsche’s most powerful production car, generating up to 1,140 horsepower, said The Telegraph.

And this SUV is “bonkers”: at 2.6 tonnes, it can do 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds. It has a top speed of 162mph and a 387-mile range.

Thanks to active aerodynamics, cutting-edge technology and “proper chassis engineering”, the Turbo Electric combines “heavyweight punch with impressive efficiency”, and “monstrous levels of mechanical grip”, said PistonHeads. It’s in the corners where the Turbo really sets itself apart from the standard Cayenne Electric. With true “steering feel” and readability, it’s “easy to feel in sync with an intimidatingly fast SUV”. The air suspension enhances the feedback, while still giving “fantastic” body control.

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This car “is here to blow our minds”, said Top Gear magazine. It is a “generous all-rounder” that covers ground with “unflappable composure” at terrific speed. And it’s fast in other ways, too: hooked up to a 400-volt ultra-rapid charger, it takes only 15 minutes to get from 10%-80%.

Inside, it balances modern tech with analogue controls. The cabin is dominated by an impressive curved touchscreen and a configurable driver’s display. There’s masses of space in the back and, at 747 litres, the boot is vast. All the features may take a bit of figuring out, but it has “everything you need”. What we have here is “a practical, useful Porsche with a side order of performance car”.