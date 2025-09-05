Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX: the 'ultimate parentmobile'

It seems counter-intuitive to make a sporty version of a mini-van, but "it's easy to fall for" the "charming" VW ID Buzz GTX. It looks "striking", said Auto Express, with 21-inch alloys and a new front grille and bumper. There's a 50% boost in power: with a dual-motor set-up and 335bhp, it can do 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds (1.6 seconds quicker); towing power increases too. All in all, the new Buzz is "likeable", if not exactly "sensible".

There's a five or six-seater short-wheelbase version or a seven-seater long-wheelbase, with 79kWh and 86kWh batteries respectively. The GTX is quite comfortable, but "doesn't feel as quick as the numbers suggest" and performance tails as you speed up, said Car Magazine. The weight helps with stability at speed, but "blunts its cornering ability"; there's little feel to the brakes and the steering system is slow.

The ID Buzz GTX comes in a new cherry red colour with a panoramic glass roof. The "cavernous interior" is full of handy cubbyholes, there are new sports seats, an improved infotainment screen, plus a "stonking" Harman Kardon sound system. Visibility is great and it's "easy to get comfortable", said The Times. With "no compromise on style and practicality", could this be the "ultimate parentmobile"?

