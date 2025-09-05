Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX: the 'ultimate parentmobile'

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX
Choose from a five or six-seater short-wheelbase version or a seven-seater long-wheelbase
It seems counter-intuitive to make a sporty version of a mini-van, but "it's easy to fall for" the "charming" VW ID Buzz GTX. It looks "striking", said Auto Express, with 21-inch alloys and a new front grille and bumper. There's a 50% boost in power: with a dual-motor set-up and 335bhp, it can do 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds (1.6 seconds quicker); towing power increases too. All in all, the new Buzz is "likeable", if not exactly "sensible".

There's a five or six-seater short-wheelbase version or a seven-seater long-wheelbase, with 79kWh and 86kWh batteries respectively. The GTX is quite comfortable, but "doesn't feel as quick as the numbers suggest" and performance tails as you speed up, said Car Magazine. The weight helps with stability at speed, but "blunts its cornering ability"; there's little feel to the brakes and the steering system is slow.

