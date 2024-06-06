2024 Father's Day Gift Guide

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

There are lots of routes you can take when it comes to finding a Father's Day gift for dear old dad. You can get him something you know he will devour (a global snack box), something he would never splurge on for himself (a chic cashmere eye mask) or something he will treasure forever (a turntable). From the practical to the extravagant, here are nine gift suggestions for the dad, grandpa, father-in-law or paternal figure in your life.

Grow Anywhere calamondin tree

Calamondins are a popular ingredient in Filipino cuisine (Image credit: Uncommon Goods)

This low-maintenance, easy-to-grow fruit tree will grant any dad a green thumb. The calamondin is a citrus hybrid that is likely half mandarin orange and half kumquat, perfect for use in cooking when you need to add some tang. Each fragrant tree gets its start on a family farm in Florida before being shipped to the recipient.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

$65, Uncommon Goods

HP Sprocket Studio Plus photo printer

It takes less than a minute to print each image (Image credit: HP)

Get your dad's photos off his phone and into a frame. The compact HP Sprocket Studio Plus connects to iOS and Android devices through Bluetooth and prints sharp 4x6 inch pictures in less than a minute. Photos can be printed as is, or use the app to apply filters, frames or stickers.

$149.99, Amazon

Made grooming products

Made products are vegan and cruelty-free (Image credit: Made)

Give him a basket filled with One Beefy Bars and Secret Sauce, and he has it made. An eco-conscious brand, Made's grooming products are vegan, cruelty-free, come in sustainable packaging and perform double (or triple!) duty. The nourishing Secret Sauce leave-in lotion can be used from the top down, working as a hair conditioner and skin moisturizer, while the hefty One Beefy Bars serve as a shampoo, shaving cream and body wash rolled into one. Ingredients like tea tree oil, hemp and shea butter leave the skin feeling fresh and rejuvenated.

Starting at $18, Made

My Life Story — So Far

He gets to write his own story with this guided journal (Image credit: Uncommon Goods)

This is as much a gift for you as it is for him. The pages of this clothbound journal are filled with prompts for him to share basic facts, stories and treasured memories about his life, giving him a chance to get nostalgic while writing down his history. While some of the answers you will already know, others, like his responses to "a class, teacher or subject that opened my eyes" and "a story about how my name was chosen," might teach you a thing or two about your father.

$35, Uncommon Goods

Rosie Sugden x Fife Arms cashmere eye mask

A cashmere eye mask is true luxury (Image credit: Fife Arms)

Help him have the sleep of his dreams. Made in Scotland from 100% cashmere, this luxurious eye mask feels so soft and cozy he might use it even when he's not snoozing. Because it is lightweight, he can also slip it into his carry-on and take it along on trips. There are two color choices: a rich burgundy or classic olive.

$44, Fife Arms

Satechi magnetic wallet stand

The Satechi magnetic wallet is great for dads who want to travel light (Image credit: Satechi)

Using the Satechi magnetic wallet stand is a snap. It attaches to the back of an iPhone in an instant, making a secure connection and putting your dad's credit cards, cash and ID right at his fingertips. Made of vegan leather, the wallet can also be used as a phone stand if he wants to stream videos or make a hands-free FaceTime call.

$39.99, Satechi

Smart Moon lamp

The Smart Moon lamp looks magical (Image credit: Getty Museum Store)

Light up his life with the Smart Moon lamp. A fun gift for space enthusiasts and amateur astronomers, this textured, 3D-printed moon seemingly floats above its wooden base, giving off a glow as it slowly rotates. It looks like a magic trick, but there are actually powerful magnets at work (make note of this in case your dad has a medical device like a pacemaker or insulin pump).

$199, Getty Museum Store

Universal Yums box

His taste buds are about to go global (Image credit: Universal Yums)

Take Dad on a trip around the world without having to leave the house. Once a month, Universal Yums sends boxes filled with snacks from one country, with a booklet that explains the items and asks fun trivia questions. Choose from the Yum Box with five to seven snacks. Yum Yum Box with 10 to 12 snacks or Super Yum Box with 15 to 18 snacks, a drink and bonus recipes and activities. Give one box on Father's Day, or keep the fun going with a three, six or 12-month subscription.

Starting at $16, Universal Yums

U-Turn Audio Orbit Plus turntable

Let Dad live out his DJ dreams (Image credit: U-Turn Audio)

His favorite records will sound crystal clear with the Orbit Plus. Designed for an enhanced listening experience, these sleek turntables provide well-balanced sound and clarity thanks to a machined acrylic platter, OA3 magnesium tonearm and Ortofon OM5E cartridge with elliptical diamond stylus. Each one is hand-assembled and made of walnut and white oak sustainably harvested in the United States. To reach Favorite Child status, attach a note promising to take Dad out for a day of record shopping, too.

Starting at $399, Amazon