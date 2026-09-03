De Gaulle: Résistance – a ‘gallopingly eventful’ biopic

Epic portrait of ‘lofty‘ general who led the Free French

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Simon Abkarian plays the general
Simon Abkarian, as Charles de Gaulle, steers a ‘delicate path between pathos, comedy and dignity’
(Image credit: Malgosia Abramowska)

The British and Americans have been making big-budget films about the Second World War for decades, said Ed Potton in The Times but, “Gallic cinematic triumphalism has been more muted”. So “bravo” to Antonin Baudry for producing this “entertaining, and sometimes moving portrait, of Charles de Gaulle”.

The first part of a two-part epic (the second comes out later this month), it is focused on his flight to London in 1940, and the founding of his Free France movement, and culminates in a lavish recreation of the Battle of Bir Hakeim. Simon Abkarian plays the general, steering a “delicate path between pathos, comedy and dignity”; Simon Russell Beale once again takes the role of Winston Churchill (speaking mainly in French).

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