Power Ballad: an ‘aspartame rush of enjoyment’

John Carney’s terrific comedy of bromance and betrayal

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Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd in Power Ballad
Paul Rudd as Rick Power and Nick Jonas as ex-boyband star Danny Wilson
(Image credit: BFA / Alamy)

“Irish writer-director John Carney delivers an aspartame rush of enjoyment with this terrific comedy of bromance and betrayal in the world of music,” said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian.

“Power Ballad” is “about making it and dreaming big”, but it’s also about something that is often unacknowledged in films about showbiz: the binary nature of success and failure. For every star, there is an army of people who tried and failed to make it.

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