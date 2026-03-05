Sirât: ‘ovation-worthy’ desert survival thriller

Tipped for an Oscar, film contains ‘gobsmacking’ set pieces and a ‘jaw-dropping plot swerve’

Actors in Sirat
Deeply unconventional: like ‘Mad Max by way of David Lynch’
This “sun-torn survival thriller” from French-Spanish director Oliver Laxe doesn’t “merely rack its audience’s nerves”, said Robbie Collin in The Daily Telegraph, it stretches “them out to banjo-string tightness”. A deeply unconventional film, it is in large part like “‘Mad Max’ by way of David Lynch” – there’s a race across a desert to help a girl in trouble – but the details remain “unnervingly opaque”.

The girl in question is a young Spaniard who travelled to Morocco to go to a rave, and has since disappeared. Her father Luis (Sergi López) has come out to look for her, and has brought his son and their dog along for moral support. He decides to throw in his lot with a ragtag band of other clubbers heading to a rave near the border with Mauritania but, before long, military convoys start rumbling past and “the missing person mystery we think is taking shape swerves drastically off course”.

