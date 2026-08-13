The Summer Book: film adaptation of Tove Jansson’s much-loved novel

‘Atmospheric’ portrayal of family life in ‘breezy calm’ of a Finnish island

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Emily Matthews and Glenn Close play granddaughter and grandmother in The Summer Book
All ‘wildflowers and knitwear’: Emily Matthews and Glenn Close play granddaughter and grandmother
(Image credit: Conic Films)

Tove Jansson is best known for the Moomins – “the melancholy hippo-like creatures” now seen everywhere from mugs to baseball caps, said Jonathan Romney in the Financial Times. But the Finnish writer also published books for adults. Her 1972 novel “The Summer Book” is a modern classic in Scandinavia, and became a cult hit elsewhere after being reissued in English in 2003. Now, it has been adapted for the screen.

Directed by Charlie McDowell (son of Malcolm), this “atmospheric film” will transport you to the “breezy calm of a small island in the Gulf of Finland”, where earnest eight-year-old Sophia (Emily Matthews) is spending the summer after her mother’s death. For company, she has her artist grandmother (Glenn Close) – a “placid powerhouse of twinkling wisdom” – and her grieving, distant father (Anders Danielsen Lie).

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