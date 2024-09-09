A foodie guide to St Andrews
The Scottish seaside town has it all, from cheese toastie shacks to Michelin-starred restaurants
St Andrews lures thousands of tourists each year, many hoping to tee off in the "home of golf", or visit the ancient university where Prince William and Kate Middleton famously first crossed paths. But this small town on Scotland's east coast is also known for its vibrant food scene – in August, it was voted the UK's best seaside town for food and drink by Which?.
A survey of 5,000 members of the consumer association ranked seaside towns for everything from beaches to tourist attractions and places to eat and drink, bestowing St Andrews with an 82% overall destination score. Which? said visitors loved "wandering the town's cobbled streets" to discover "ice-cream parlours, bistros and artisanal food".
As well as being home to some of the country's best fish and chip shops and cafes, the seaside town also has an array of fine dining restaurants including "Masterchef: The Professionals" 2018 finalist Dean Banks' seafood restaurant, Haar. Here are some of the top spots to visit for an unforgettable stay in St Andrews.
The Cheesy Toast Shack
Voted Street Vendor of the Year in 2018, this wildly popular spot draws locals in their "droves", said Ellis Cochrane in Country Living. "Gourmet" cheese toasties in a variety of flavours, from mac and cheese to Reuben and Red Leicester with chilli jam, mean you might have to queue but it's definitely "worth the wait".
cromars.net
Cromars
Cromars "routinely" tops the lists as the best place for fish and chips in Scotland, said Country Living, and with good reason. The eatery has "everything you might come to expect and more", including deep-fried Mars bars, plus an entirely dog-friendly menu featuring beef sausages and "puppuccinos".
Jannettas
jannettas.co.uk
Seafood Ristorante
theseafoodristorante.com
The Peat Inn
thepeatinn.co.uk
